I read with deep concern the May 31 news article “Tech giant’s new policy brings its software to a gunfight,” about how Salesforce was mixing business and politics. When businesses become agents of advocacy, all may find precious rights threatened, and companies may lose customers and profits in ways they never expected.

For example, after using a credit card from a particular bank for more than 40 years, I severed my relationship about a year ago when the bank was reported to be considering similar restrictions on trade and commerce. That bank has contacted me many times since, but I refuse to deal with that company now and have obtained very satisfactory credit card services with a smaller, regional competitor — one that sticks to banking and promises to do so.

Consider the risks. A provider of essential medical instruments (such as ultrasound devices) might preclude sales to physicians or clinics that perform abortions, if laws or lawsuits in the various states raised the risk that the corporation involved might be held liable — even criminally liable. Or, depending on the winds of political fortune, companies that favor certain political causes might find themselves subject to punitive “targeted” taxation, onerous inquiries and investigations, and costly regulation with little or no recourse. Precedents abound for this to occur. Enterprises such as Salesforce should beware of opening Pandora’s box. They may get what they deserve, not what they want.

Louis H. Knapp, Winchester, Va.