Steven Pearlstein’s June 30 Business column, “The Democratic debates had too many economic fairy tales,” missed the point. To grade the Democrats’ plans, he should compare them with the economic policy of the current administration, not against an imaginary perfect world in which everything goes according to expectations.

Now, we have a president and Republican Senate that have tried to strip health care from millions, raised the costs of consumer and industrial goods with hundreds of billions of dollars of tariffs, ignored gaping infrastructure needs, created the biggest budget deficits in history, reversed efforts to slow or mitigate climate change, taken away consumers’ rights and more. The policies have been a disaster in every way imaginable. Every plan by the Democrats is aimed at solving more than one of those problems. That’s the measure of whether those plans are good — and each easily passes that test by directing funds where they are needed in the short term and moving us toward a more equitable and sustainable economy in the long term.

Kevin Adler, Takoma Park

