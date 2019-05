The May 9 Economy & Business article “Facebook’s second-class workers quietly battle for rights” compared the contractor starting salary to the median Facebook employee salary. Talk about comparing apples and oranges. Why not compare contractor starting salaries to those of Facebook executives? It would be just as meaningful. Why wasn’t the comparison starting salary vs. starting salary, or average vs. average? Either of those would have provided a fair comparison.

Robert Eisenberg, Gaithersburg