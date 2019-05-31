Richard Cohen, in his May 28 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Netanyahu was Trump before Trump,” wrote that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a hypocrite for dealing with the ultra-Orthodox while being a “confessed adulterer, twice divorced and thrice married.” Evangelical Christians believe it is possible to be “born again” because Jesus forgives indiscretions. The hypocrisy comes when the behavior doesn’t change. President Trump has never claimed to be “born again” and has never said he would change his behavior. He gained the evangelical vote by promising to allow them to pick the judges he appoints, a promise he kept.

In the parliamentary system in Israel, coalitions have to be formed to create a government, and a no-confidence vote could bring down an unpopular government. In such a system here, the Republican Party or its tea party faction could be stripped of power if the Democratic Party formed a coalition with the Green Party, Progressive Party, etc.

And, as Mr. Cohen pointed out, Israelis have an existential concern about security. Israelis have suffered through a bogus peace process with left-wing governments trying to appease an enemy that seeks the genocide of the Israeli Jewish people and the destruction of the state of Israel.

Burt J. Mazia, Rockville