Two Dec. 9 Metro articles offered an instructive comparison of two Republican presidents. The article “Trump’s business deals back in appeals court” pointed out that “Attorneys . . . say ongoing revelations about his properties bolster claims that he is illegally profiting through transactions with state and foreign governments.” The adjacent article, “A cloudy future for a historic church,” about Grace Reformed Church, President Theodore Roosevelt’s congregation, stated “Mr. Roosevelt took part earnestly in all services. . . . Things would occur to him and he would . . . make a record of it . . . especially in the case of some poor person, whose name he would secure and then send substantial aid.”

Two wealthy Republican presidents: one seeking to use the presidency to take more, the other seeking to give to poor folks. What could more clearly illustrate the current state of the presidency, the Republican Party and the nation?

Reginald Cude, Falls Church