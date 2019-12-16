Two Dec. 9 Metro articles offered an instructive comparison of two Republican presidents. The article “Trump’s business deals back in appeals court” pointed out that “Attorneys . . . say ongoing revelations about his properties bolster claims that he is illegally profiting through transactions with state and foreign governments.” The adjacent article, “A cloudy future for a historic church,” about Grace Reformed Church, President Theodore Roosevelt’s congregation, stated “Mr. Roosevelt took part earnestly in all services. . . . Things would occur to him and he would . . . make a record of it . . . especially in the case of some poor person, whose name he would secure and then send substantial aid.”