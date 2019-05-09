Stephen K. Bannon’s win-lose view of China is a threat to the future of the United States, China and the world [“We’re in an economic war with China. It’s futile to compromise,” op-ed, May 7].

A stable and prosperous world depends on addressing the climate crisis successfully, and on sustainable, mutually beneficial economic relations between the United States and China, the two biggest economies. Compromise — or, better, mutually beneficial arrangements — is thus, contra Mr. Bannon, a vital goal. The United States is both a competitor and cooperator with China, and can benefit from both. We have myriad cooperative manufacturing and marketing efforts, with linked supply chains. And we have trade in which both sides get more of what they want, or at better prices. Trade deficits are challenges but not China stealing from us — Americans get goods in return for what we give to China.

China is not a totalitarian, totally top-down economy. It is, though, autocratic and will not hesitate to take advantage of Americans. The future depends on farsighted leaders on both sides coming up with mutually beneficial arrangements. The current leadership on both sides is extremely worrying.

William Berkson, Reston

Looking back at the recent anarchic destruction of environmental policy, the dismembering of the State Department and Stephen K. Bannon’s active promotion of xenophobia, I wondered just what part of President Trump’s former chief strategist’s op-ed I was to trust or believe. Mr. Bannon has said he wants to “drive a stake through the vampire” of globalism. To trust him on any major issue, but crucially ones that involve foreigners and foreign policy, would be a mistake.

James Oglethorpe, Falls Church