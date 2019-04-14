Scientists revealed the first image ever made of a black hole after assembling data gathered by a network of radio telescopes around the world. (AP)

Eugene Robinson’s April 12 op-ed, “Forget politics for a moment, and behold infinity,” was a refreshing respite. I was particularly happy to see his acknowledgment of the work done by Katherine Bouman. Other articles about her work focused primarily on the fact that she was a woman. But Mr. Robinson acknowledged that she is a computer scientist.

I worked for more than 30 years as a computer science professor. Some of the biggest obstacles I faced were in the later years working on multidisciplinary research teams. Computer scientists often are seen as programmers to do menial tasks. Their contribution in understanding large problems and formulating efficient algorithmic solutions is underappreciated and often unrecognized. I hope this represents a step in the right direction.

Margaret H. Dunham, Dallas