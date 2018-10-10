Incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) debates state Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-Loudoun), the challenger for Comstock’s seat, on Sept. 21 in Leesburg. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

The Oct. 7 editorial “The Republican Party’s wrong turn in Virginia” correctly pointed out that congressional GOP ads run on behalf of Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) have cherry-picked her record. But criticizing Ms. Comstock for age-old Virginia transportation incompetence is unfair.

The Virginia Department of Transportation suffers from a long history of oversignalization, basically forcing drivers onto interstates. Maryland has plenty of non-interstate roads with no traffic lights.

My representative, Gerald E. Connolly (D), never publicly repudiated Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ads run on his behalf in 2008 claiming his opponent, Keith Fimian, would require women to obey their husbands.

C. Greg Carroll, North Springfield