Apparently, some Republican members of the House waited for a tweet from President Trump before voting on the budget that led to the partial shutdown of the federal government. Maybe outgoing Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) has stopped following the president on Twitter, since she did not vote for that budget.

However, before celebrating Ms. Comstock’s seeming independence from the Twitterer in chief, her constituents who have been sent home without pay as a result of the shutdown should know that Ms. Comstock failed to vote on the budget bill at all. In other words, rather than stand up for federal workers and contractors by voting against the shutdown, she took a walk.

In her failed reelection campaign, Ms. Comstock loved to assert that she had never voted for a shutdown, and that record is apparently intact. However, she missed the chance this month to vote against a shutdown. Virginians will do well to remember this disgraceful display.

Rob Abbot, Arlington