Regarding the June 29 news article “Trump and Putin to meet July 16 in Helsinki in attempt to ease friction”:

It seems incongruous that Helsinki was chosen as the location for the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia is a signatory to a seminal international agreement called the Helsinki Final Act, signed in Helsinki in 1975. Yet it routinely flouts the act’s human rights and security provisions. And with its invasion of Ukraine, Russia flagrantly violated every one of 10 core principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, including territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, sovereign equality and refraining from the threat or use of force.

A successful summit requires that Russia live up to its international commitments, including the one that bears the name of the city in which the summit will be held.

Orest Deychakiwsky, Beltsville

The writer is a retired policy adviser for the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission), a U.S. government agency charged with monitoring compliance

with the Helsinki Final Act and

subsequent OSCE agreements.

The planned summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is to take place after Mr. Trump’s meeting with NATO leaders and his visit to Britain. If this order of events gives Americans pause, it likely causes some concern among those who will be in discussions with the president. Surely, they’ve not forgotten that in an Oval Office meeting with Russian government officials last year, Mr. Trump divulged highly classified information provided by an American ally that had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia.

What assurances are there that he will not do so again?

Gregory Adams, Washington