I am a white male who grew up in view of Stone Mountain, Ga., with the country’s largest memorial to the Confederacy. I also took Georgia history in school, where the story of the Confederacy and its heroes, including Gen. Robert E. Lee, were revered. I accepted all of this with little thought, until in 1978 I embarked on what would become a 36-year military career.
As a retired Air Force officer, I admire the military attributes of many Southern generals, but they should be studied for their strategic thinking and battlefield prowess in libraries, museums or battlefield parks such as Manassas and Gettysburg. They do not belong on state capitol grounds or the boulevards of Richmond as a reminder of their failed campaign or the failed causes they represent, nor should our military installations bear their name when they themselves violated the very oath each service member takes to defend the nation.
David Denning, Herndon