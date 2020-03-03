Reg Mitchell, North Bethesda
It seems very likely that Democrats are headed toward a contested convention — and a deeply divided party. Should this happen, there is only one potential candidate with the stature, respect and appeal to unite the party and secure the White House, and that is Michelle Obama. I realize that she has indicated no desire to run for the presidency, but if party leaders approach her and plead with her as the only candidate who will prevent President Trump’s reelection, perhaps she can be persuaded to say yes.
I would relish seeing her in a debate with Mr. Trump. I think I know who would win.
David Feehan, Silver Spring