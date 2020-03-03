In his Feb. 27 op-ed, “Democrats’ ‘socialist’ conflict,” E.J. Dionne Jr. made the point that, if nominated to run in the presidential election in November, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will need to rally his base of young voters to show up at the polls in large numbers. The greater problem the Democrats will have in defeating President Trump, particularly in swing states, is the very real possibility of Mr. Sanders’s voters once again voting for him, even if he’s not their party’s nominee — and the rest of their party’s voters staying home if he is the nominee.

Reg Mitchell, North Bethesda

It seems very likely that Democrats are headed toward a contested convention — and a deeply divided party. Should this happen, there is only one potential candidate with the stature, respect and appeal to unite the party and secure the White House, and that is Michelle Obama. I realize that she has indicated no desire to run for the presidency, but if party leaders approach her and plead with her as the only candidate who will prevent President Trump’s reelection, perhaps she can be persuaded to say yes.

I would relish seeing her in a debate with Mr. Trump. I think I know who would win.

David Feehan, Silver Spring