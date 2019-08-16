Regarding the Aug. 9 editorial “An effort to kneecap the BLM”:

The Trump administration has installed another fox to oversee the public’s henhouse. This time it’s anti-government zealot William Perry Pendley, chosen to lead the Bureau of Land Management — an appointment that proves public interest is long gone from our public lands.

Never mind that Mr. Pendley has railed against “government tyranny on America’s great frontier.” Forget his calls for the outright sale of the public lands he now “manages.” Disregard that his appointment skirts Senate confirmation rules. The real problem is Mr. Pendley’s long list of conflicts.

Most notable is his involvement in the Badger-Two Medicine area, sacred to the Blackfeet Nation and adjacent to Glacier National Park. Mr. Pendley was counsel to oilmen suing the federal government to drill these sacred mountains. And now, Mr. Pendley is a leader in the government he’s suing. He is both plaintiff and defendant, and no one in the Trump administration seems to care. Requests for his recusal by members of Congress, Blackfeet leaders and conservation groups have gone unanswered.

The Badger-Two Medicine’s world-class heritage deserves protection. Mr. Pendley’s blatant conflicts of interest deserve recusal, at a minimum. Our senators must insist on hearings to understand how the administration decided to put him in place. We deserve a trusted steward, not another ravenous fox.

Michael Jamison, Whitefish, Mont.

The writer is senior Glacier National Park program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.

