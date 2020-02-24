In his Feb. 20 op-ed, “What the Boy Scouts taught me,” Stephen Stromberg wrote of his experiences in the Boy Scouts entirely in the past tense and concluded with, “I learned that it is easy to be angry. It is harder to be both angry and grateful.” Then why not just be grateful, Mr. Stromberg, and join the organization as a Scout leader, to help bring about the changes you would like to see and help implement the changes that have already taken place? Theodore Roosevelt, an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts and recipient of the honorary title of Chief Scout Citizen, once said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.” No doubt this is what your scoutmaster would have told you.