Roger Claff, Herndon
I enjoyed Stephen Stromberg’s excellent op-ed about his experience with the Boy Scouts. Although I did not attain an Eagle rank, I benefited enormously from my experience with Scouting in the 1950s and 1960s and from the selfless volunteer work of two scoutmasters, both World War II combat veterans. They had no trouble conveying the Scouts’ timeless message of preparation, perseverance, self-reliance, civic engagement and service. When I first read of the allegations of child abuse, the first thought that came to mind was of one of those leaders teaching our troop first aid, a skill he had honed in the Pacific theater. We repeated each step in each treatment many times until it was perfect, for perfection was the only route to a first-aid merit badge. It is inconceivable that somebody so focused on properly treating a wound could hurt a child, but now we are confronted with evidence that some did.
I don’t know the proper way to console or to treat the victims of those who abused their positions, but we must take care not to compound these crimes by causing further injury to our youths.
We must take care to punish the right people and not punish the innocent. The Boy Scouts of America has assets, financial and real, that can be used to give boys the experience that Mr. Stromberg and I value so highly. If these must be liquidated and disbursed in a bankruptcy proceeding, our youths and our nation will be much poorer.
John H. Haldeman, Williamsburg, Va.