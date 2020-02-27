In recent years, the FDA has pushed for oversight of all tests created by labs in-house — known as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). However, labs that create these tests are already regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and are subject to stringent personnel, quality control and proficiency testing requirements. The current dearth of accurate coronavirus tests clearly shows how additional FDA regulation of LDTs could negatively affect patient care by delaying or preventing development of these tests when they are needed most.

While the American Association for Clinical Chemistry fully understands the need to ensure that coronavirus tests are accurate, we share the article’s concern that the virus could spread unchecked in the United States because of the delay in testing caused by this regulatory requirement. Furthermore, we strongly believe that clinical laboratories can safely and accurately develop and validate high-quality coronavirus tests under current CMS oversight, without further FDA regulation.

Janet B. Kreizman, Washington

The writer is chief executive of the

American Association for Clinical Chemistry.

Regarding the Feb. 25 front-page article “Global markets tumble as virus’s reach expands”:

Humans are a species. The coronavirus is only one threat we humans face in common. Climate change is another. Unthinking tribalism and nationalism hurt our ability to respond to these and other threats. Cooperation with groups and countries that President Trump and other nationalist leaders have been so quick to insult has become and will remain essential. The financial markets simply are putting a price on what should be a shared value.

David Jonathan Cohen, Washington

“Looking pandemic in the eye,” the Feb. 25 editorial on U.S. readiness for a coronavirus pandemic, failed to identify two key vulnerabilities: Millions of U.S. residents lack health insurance or have policies with high co-pays. Not only does their insurance situation make them vulnerable, but it also increases the chance that they will stay outside the health-care system and infect others. Millions also lack paid sick leave, so if they get sick, they are likely to show up for work and spread infection. Congress could fix both problems, but Republicans have been working hard in the opposite direction, undermining the Affordable Care Act and refusing to expand sick leave.

The editorial talked about providing health-care workers with protective equipment, but what about the many health aides who lack health insurance or paid sick leave? They are at risk themselves, and their vulnerability also threatens their elderly clients.