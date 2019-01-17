DEMOCRACY MUST have felt quite tangible to the 18.3 million people in Congo who voted Dec. 30 despite huge obstacles, including problems with voting lists, polling places, coercion and malfunctions in the electronic voting machines. The election was to yield the first peaceful transfer of power since independence six decades ago, but what followed was, by all appearances, an enormous fraud perpetrated by outgoing president Joseph Kabila. This is an insult to the electorate, and the only valid response can be a full accounting of the ballots — and honoring the result.

Mr. Kabila, leaving office after nearly 18 years, had handpicked his former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary as his successor, hoping he would be a useful marionette. But Mr. Shadary polled poorly and came in third. The count was delayed, during which time Mr. Kabila and his cronies clearly attempted to sort out what to do next. Then the election commission announced that the winner of the presidential vote was opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi. The head of the commission, Corneille Nangaa, declared Mr. Tshisekedi the winner with 38.57 percent of the vote, just ahead of another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, with 34.8 percent, and Mr. Shadary with 23.8 percent.

Strong evidence has emerged that these numbers were fixed. The Financial Times reported Jan. 15 that it had examined two sets of voting data that showed Mr. Fayulu was “the clear winner.” The newspaper said the data represented 86 percent of the total votes cast and Mr. Fayulu was the victor with 59.4 percent, while Mr. Tshisekedi received 19 percent. Separately, the paper said it conducted an analysis of voting results collected by the Catholic Church, which deployed 40,000 observers. This data covered 43 percent of the votes cast and showed Mr. Fayulu won with 62.8 percent. The paper said the first data set was drawn from the original electronic tallies across the country, as transmitted before the results were announced.

Adding to suspicion about the outcome have been odd statements by Mr. Tshisekedi about some kind of power-sharing arrangement with Mr. Kabila. It sounds an awful lot like a backroom deal to subvert the will of millions of voters. Mr. Kabila, who dragged his feet on the election for nearly two years after his term ended and who ruled the resource-rich land as a personal kleptocracy, seems intent on staying in power behind the scenes and has hinted he may attempt a return. Nothing could be worse for Congo, scene of two wars that took millions of lives and now of a festering outbreak of Ebola.

Mr. Fayulu has gone to the Constitutional Court to seek justice. The court must order a transparent, verifiable recount, and the results must be honored in full. Congo’s voters have been admirably patient, and we hope they refrain from destructive violence in this delicate period. They did their part for democracy; now they must reap the true rewards of an honest tally.