There is at least a chance that Republicans and Democrats can rise to the occasion. Our advice to them: Go big before you go home.
For both humanitarian and macroeconomic reasons, this situation calls for a substantial fiscal response, to augment the Fed’s actions, in spite of understandable concerns about the already worrisome federal deficit. The U.S. and global economies simply cannot afford the sudden stop that might be about to hit otherwise. Ideally, the package would combine prompt, well-targeted cash assistance to the hardest-hit households with some form of government-backed financing for the hardest-hit industries.
The steps President Trump announced, in vague terms, on Wednesday night range from potentially useful to misconceived. In the former category belongs his instructions to the Small Business Administration for expanded low-interest lending for existing resources, to be bolstered by another $50 billion if Congress approves, as well as postponing some tax payments otherwise due April 15. Alas, Mr. Trump seems fixated on eliminating payroll taxes, which would deliver help to consumers — but slowly, in small doses, and not focused most on those who need it most.
The Democratic House plan does target aid where it’s needed, via increased Medicaid grants to the states, paid sick leave, extended eligibility for jobless benefits, increases to food security programs and the like. Yet it does not go nearly far enough, failing to include potentially the most effective measure, a cash tax rebate like the one delivered in July 2008 to more than 70 million households at an average rate of $950 each. And the bill may have contained a poison pill for Republicans in the form of making the sick leave benefit permanent. One possible compromise with Mr. Trump might be to formulate such a payment as a partial elimination of payroll taxes.
The good news is that the impending downturn does not represent a crisis brought on by inadequate regulation or speculative excess, as the 2008 Great Recession did. When the coronavirus shock hit, the U.S. economy was performing well; key sectors such as banks and airlines were well-capitalized. If Congress and the president act decisively — much more boldly than they appear to be at present — the United States’ private sector and its employees can work through the financial stress and move on to recovery. Like the coronavirus crisis itself, economic pain may, at this point, be unavoidable; also like the epidemic, though, the damage can, and must, be contained.
