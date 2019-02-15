George F. Will’s Feb. 10 op-ed, “What’s next, a tariff on peanut butter? ,” regarding the framers’ vision of limited presidential power, was exactly right. Congress has extensively delegated its authority over trade to the president. The good news is there is current legislation that would rightly reclaim authority over trade barriers such as tariffs. Take the sweeping Global Trade Accountability Act reintroduced by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), or Sen. Patrick J. Toomey’s (R-Pa.) bipartisan Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act. Both would require congressional approval before new tariffs could be imposed. The former would apply to numerous sections of trade law that delegated unilateral authority over tariffs, including Section 301, which the president used to impose tariffs on Chinese imports. The latter focuses on Section 232 and would charge the Pentagon with responsibility for determining national security risk. That would clear up the question of a tariff on peanut butter.

Alison Acosta Winters, Oakton

The writer is a senior policy fellow at Americans for Prosperity.