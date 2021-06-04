Yet a bill has passed the House Ways and Means Committee that would let savers wait until 73 to dip into their tax-advantaged nest eggs, starting in 2022, with that age gradually increasing to 75 by 2032. The ostensible purpose is to increase IRA “flexibility” in an era when more people are delaying retirement, but the urgency of this objective is far from clear. The current age, 72, already represents a 1.5-year increase, enacted in 2019, over the previous standard. Congress waived the minimum withdrawals during 2020, in the belief that IRA holders needed protection from a covid-related stock market crash. Actually, the market went up, dramatically. Meanwhile, covid and other factors, unfortunately, reduced average life expectancy to 77.8 years in the first half of 2020, down from 78.8 in 2019.
In 2018, the roughly 17 percent of taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $100,000-plus took more than half of the $253 billion in IRA distributions, according to Howard Gleckman of the Tax Policy Center. Under the proposed law, more of that money will stay put, thus depriving the government of taxes that would have been paid upon withdrawal. The cost: $6.9 billion over 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.
As you might expect, the benefits will accrue mainly to upper-income Americans, because they are more likely than others to have IRAs and 401(k)s in the first place — and because their account balances, on average, exceed those of lower-income people. The higher your income, the longer into retirement you can afford to wait before drawing on an IRA. Longevity varies directly with income, too.
In short, this provision confers the bulk of its foreseeable benefits on the wealthiest — and healthiest — older Americans, and their heirs, while depriving the federal government of resources it could have used to help everyone else. The bill, which made it through committee unanimously, and a version of which enjoys bipartisan support in the Senate, also makes some needed reforms, such as encouraging more employers to enroll employees automatically in tax-advantaged savings plans through work. The proposed delay in mandatory withdrawals, however, confirms a sad Washington reality: Bipartisan policy is not necessarily good policy.
