CREATED IN the late 1970s, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k) plans now include 60 million participants each; they’re key sources of tax-advantaged retirement savings in the United States. Americans who own one or more of these accounts contribute annually and watch the earnings accumulate, tax-free, until tapping them later in life — to supplement pensions, Social Security and other income. Savers may start withdrawing money from their IRAs and 401(k)s as young as 59.5 years — with taxes due on what they take out. And they must start taking such taxable distributions no later than age 72. (The minimum amount each saver must withdraw varies.) This is consistent with the policy rationale of tax-advantaged saving: to help people accumulate funds for their own use in retirement — not to protect as much money as possible until death, at which point their heirs get it.