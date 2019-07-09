I really appreciated the July 3 news article “At border, grim realities of crisis collide with 2020 campaign politics,” which showed that the crisis largely is because of overwhelming numbers. Also, the numbers are down as the summer temperatures rise, but Congress has done nothing to close the loopholes that are driving the numbers. Without changes to existing law to address asylum abuse, billions of dollars in taxpayer money will be spent with not one cent going toward increased enforcement efforts or to discourage more border surges. Human smuggling and child trafficking will continue unabated, and the Mexican cartels will continue to profit.

Richard W. Firth, Mechanicsville, Va.

