Catherine Rampell was only partly correct in holding President Trump responsible for the federal government’s troubling fiscal outlook [“It’s only a budget in the loosest sense of the word,” op-ed, March 12]. The much greater fault lies with Congress, which holds the power of the purse. Over the past decade, lawmakers have brazenly neglected normal budget practices or have deliberately abused them. They have employed budget procedures not to manage fiscal policy but mainly to ease the passage of high-profile, partisan initiatives: Obamacare adjustments, Obamacare repeal (which failed anyway), tax cuts. Successive Congresses have ignored the unsustainable growth of entitlements and have, step by step, abandoned the caps on annually appropriated spending adopted in 2011. This bipartisan negligence has brought the prospect of trillion-dollar annual deficits and publicly held debt approaching the size of the entire economy (trends that, by the way, were firmly in place before the 2017 tax law). Lawmakers have blamed these failures on a “broken” budget process, but they are the ones who broke it.

Equally important, the abdication of fiscal responsibilities has contributed, more than any other single factor, to the erosion of Congress’s governing capacity and its declining respect among the public. Reviving the essential practice of serious congressional budgeting is necessary not only for achieving fiscal stability but also for restoring the legitimacy of the legislative branch itself.

Patrick Louis Knudsen, Alexandria

The writer was a member of the staff of the House Budget Committee from 1991 to 2011 and from 2015 to 2018.