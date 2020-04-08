Our impression is that pretty much everyone involved has a fair point, and that they are going to have to show a lot of flexibility to work through the administrative problems, bearing in mind that the common goal is not to win prizes for punctiliousness but to save the U.S. private sector from a near-death experience.

The same goes for Washington’s Republican and Democratic politicians, who showed admirable bipartisanship in approving the $2.2 trillion Cares Act rescue plan — of which the SBA lending operation, known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), was a key provision — but who are now squabbling over a proposed increase in funding.

It has become evident that the existing PPP is not only difficult to administer but also likely too small, to the tune of $250 billion, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) floated the idea of approving the funding by unanimous consent in the Senate and House this week, which would not require members to reassemble in Washington. Sensing, probably accurately, that Mr. McConnell was trying to seize political credit for moving the highly popular aid, while ignoring Democratic ideas, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raised objections drawn from the Democratic Party’s list of priorities. They said they will not go along with a new bill unless it contains major new spending for hospitals and states, and half the additional small-business money moves through community-based financial institutions serving farmers; women-, minority- and veteran-owned small businesses; and nonprofits.

The Democrats’ concerns are hardly illegitimate, nor is their wariness of Mr. McConnell unfounded. As in previous rounds of legislation, however, Congress should move with all deliberate speed on broad-based aid to the economy, including help to small businesses and other urgent priorities, while minimizing debate over policy changes, just as it did when it passed the Cares Act to begin with. The goal should be a bill that expands aid while clarifying the legal and administrative issues that have impeded it so far.

