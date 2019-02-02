WHEN IT was reported last year that the Trump administration asked staffers to sign nondisclosure agreements, the White House issued a flat-out denial. That got dialed back several months later after a livid tweet from President Trump about publication of “Unhinged” by former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman suggested otherwise. Now comes another presidential tweet after another tell-all book by another former staffer, and once again the president’s unprecedented use of nondisclosure agreements is highlighted. We hope that prompts Congress to examine this troubling — perhaps unconstitutional — practice.

Mr. Trump lashed out last week at former White House communications aide Cliff Sims after release of his book, “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House.” “Nothing more than a gofer. He signed a nondisclosure agreement. He is a mess!,” the president tweeted. There was a similar tweet after the release of “Unhinged”: “Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed nondisclosure Agreement!”

It’s unclear if Mr. Trump was referring to agreements signed during his presidential campaign or those that were asked of staffers in the early months of the administration. Both Ms. Newman and Mr. Sims signed agreements while working on Mr. Trump’s campaign. Ms. Newman said she didn’t sign the document (which she called “draconian”) presented by the White House; Mr. Sims said he is not sure but may have signed an agreement when he joined the administration.

Some have suggested that since the confidentiality agreements appear not to have prevented ex-staffers from writing books, there is no reason for concern. The agreements may well be ineffective, and we hope they prove to be unenforceable, but that doesn’t make them harmless. Contrary to the claims of the Trump White House, no other president has sought to bully government employees — who work for and are paid by the American people — into giving up their First Amendment rights.

The White House has lied about these agreements; “completely false” was the comment from deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley after The Post’s Ruth Marcus revealed their existence last March. It has refused to provide basic information, such as how many people signed these documents and is the practice ongoing. It won’t release a text of the agreement. Mr. Trump’s campaign has initiated legal action against both Ms. Newman and Mr. Sims, threatening them with millions of dollars in damages. Even if it loses, a chilling message will have been sent that might make a potential whistleblower think twice before speaking out about wrongdoing. We urge House Democrats to add this issue to its lists of thing that need to be scrutinized.