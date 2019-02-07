Regarding the Feb. 5 front-page article “Sweeping subpoena seeks Trump inaugural documents”:

As is far too often the case, it is not what is illegal that is shocking but what is lawful. The recent federal subpoenas for President Trump’s inauguration committee are likely to be looking for contributions from foreign nationals who are forbidden from supporting the inauguration. But what is appalling is that billionaires and multinational corporations are permitted to give as much as they want, with no disclosures required until 90 days after the event.

Why not apply the same rules for inaugurations as apply to election campaigns? Indeed, big money often hedges its bets during elections by supporting both candidates, but donations for inaugurations are a sure thing as the recipient is the guaranteed winner. If a would-be donor were interested in relaxing a regulation, expanding a tax break or getting approval for a merger, what better time to make a big contribution, with sponsorship known to those who matter?

And what better time than almost two years before the next inauguration for Congress to fix these gaping loopholes?

Alan B. Morrison, Washington