Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Tex. (Department of Health and Human Services/Reuters)

Regarding the June 15 front-page article “Once a Walmart, now home to 1,400 immigrant boys”:

Republicans can’t claim to support family values while allowing President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to continue this cruel policy of warehousing children because of their parents’ “crimes.” They are subjecting children to the primary trauma of abandonment and exposing them to possible exploitation and abuse, not to mention lifelong mental-health problems. This is just wrong. They are dehumanizing the parents so the country can dismiss them as thugs. It’s just plain wrong.

Congress must stop this immoral practice and stand up for human rights and dignity.

Lucy Escoffier, Bethesda