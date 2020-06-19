Yet plaintiffs face difficult odds, in large part because the Supreme Court has interpreted the law to include a “qualified immunity” from suit, which effectively shields many police officers. Having made the doctrine over the past four decades, the justices could, in theory, unmake it, as a left-right coalition on the court composed of Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor has urged. However, the court declined a chance to do so on Monday when it rejected a group of qualified-immunity appeals. If the national movement for police reform is to succeed, Congress must act where the justices have not.

There is a valid concern behind qualified immunity: to prevent frivolous lawsuits from unduly burdening police (and other civil servants) in the normal performance of their difficult and necessary duties. Yet balancing those interests is a policy judgment for the legislative branch; not one word of the Klan Act’s text supports the complex rules the court has elaborated. Under those rules, officers are liable only when they violate “clearly established” constitutional law, a standard that is costly and difficult for plaintiffs to meet, since it requires them to show that their particular allegations closely match those of a previous case in which a constitutional violation was found.

As a growing body of legal scholarship by ideologically diverse analysts has found, the net effect of qualified immunity is to deter potentially valid lawsuits, thus thwarting the Klan Act’s purpose, which was to deter unconstitutional violence. One should not overstate this effect; there are still alternative avenues, civil and criminal, for holding police accountable. Nor are individual police on the hook for damages even in the relative handful of cases where courts deny them qualified immunity; the cities and counties that employ officers (or their insurance companies) usually pay. Qualified immunity is also separate from the procedural protections officer enjoy under collectively bargained contracts.

Eliminating or substantially modifying qualified immunity is, in that sense, no substitute for other reforms, such as stricter state laws on the use of force. Still, it could reshape the legal battlefield in favor of alleged victims, giving municipalities more incentive to prevent police brutality through better training, doctrine and internal discipline. Police sometimes object that changing qualified immunity will demoralize current officers and make it harder to recruit new ones. Actually, more accountable police forces may enjoy greater community confidence, making their job more rewarding.

The Democratic House’s police reform bill would abolish qualified immunity; President Trump’s executive order and the proposal of Senate Republicans omit the issue. Indeed, GOP senators have suggested that any change to qualified immunity would be a dealbreaker. What a timid contrast to the lawmaking of 1871 — whose bolder spirit Congress must recover if the United States is to find a new path to racial justice.

