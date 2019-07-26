Regarding the July 25 front-page article “Drugmakers deny complicity in crisis”:

The pharmaceutical distribution companies are certainly to blame for their irresponsible failure to adequately monitor and report suspicious orders of prescription opioids. The predictable diversion of opioids from these suspicious orders contributed materially to the easy availability of prescription opioids that spawned the current epidemic.

But we must not lose sight of the role of Congress in preventing our law enforcement agencies from limiting this distribution. We know this because of The Post/“60 Minutes” exposé “The drug industry’s triumph over the DEA” from Oct. 15, 2017. The Drug Enforcement Administration did what it could to enforce the law regarding reporting of suspicious orders. One of its most effective tools was its ability to freeze suspicious narcotics shipments. In 2016, Congress passed the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, which gutted the DEA’s ability to freeze suspicious distribution of prescription opioids.

After the exposé , there was an outcry from Congress about the need to reverse the act and restore needed powers to the DEA. What has happened since then? Absolutely nothing. The Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act stands as it did before the exposé. The power of the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical distribution lobbies is such that the DEA remains stripped of the power it needs to do its job.

How many more deaths will it take to get Congress to reverse this egregious act?

Daniel A. Busch, Chicago

The writer is advocacy chair of the Fed Up! Coalition to End the Opioid Epidemic.

Read more letters to the editor.