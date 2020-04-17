So far, however, what’s been happening is a resurgence of the partisanship and vitriol that lawmakers had seemingly put behind them in passing the Cares Act unanimously. Without consulting Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) brought a $250 billion program extension to the floor, proposing it for passage by unanimous consent given the pandemic-enforced absence of most senators. When Democrats inevitably refused to play along, he and his party led a campaign of vilification against them. GOP operatives have been mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as an “ice queen” because she made a video in which she eats ice cream in front of her high-end kitchen refrigerator. President Trump chimed in with a tweet blasting her as “crazy” and “weak.” For their part, Democrats see the need for unanimous consent on a extension not only as a must for the economy but also as leverage for their wish list of funding and policy changes that go beyond the Cares Act agreement.

For all the sniping, a deal is probably possible, and reasonable terms identifiable. The Paycheck Protection Program should get its $250 billion, and the GOP should at least partially meet Democrats’ demands for tens of billions more in hospital funding. It is true, as Republicans say, that the first $100 billion for hospitals already allocated in the Cares Act has not all been spent, but the money is bound to run out soon. Encouragingly, a key GOP leader, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), said Friday he would support more funding. Also needed is a substantial increase in a separate, preexisting Small Business Administration program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as an additional source of sustenance to hard-hit firms. Democrats should be willing to settle for a binding commitment to address state and local government needs when Congress can convene and vote on that massive item in person.

With communications broken down between Capitol Hill Democratic leaders and both Mr. McConnell and Mr. Trump, Mr. Mnuchin will have to do the Republicans’ bargaining with Ms. Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), as he did in the final stages of Cares Act negotiations. This is a sorry state of affairs for a Congress seemingly intent on undoing the surge in public approval — to a 10-year high of 30 percent in the Gallup Poll — that it had achieved through its earlier bipartisanship. With enough adults in the room, however, the parties may yet get to yes. They must do so, for the sake of their own reputations and, more important, for the sake of the country.

