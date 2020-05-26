The plussed-up unemployment benefits also clash with the payroll-preservation goals of the Cares Act’s $670 billion small business loan guarantee program. Indeed, press reports confirm the difficulties employers face restaffing from a labor pool containing many who will be better off unemployed, at least until the supplemental benefits expire July 31. A new analysis from University of Chicago economists confirms that two-thirds of UI-eligible workers can receive benefits exceeding their previous pay. One-fifth, including most workers in the hard-hit restaurant sector, can get double their wages.

This happened partly because of factors beyond anyone’s control. Congress’s intention to replace 100 percent of average wages took account of the fact that unemployment insurance is a state program that typically pays no more than 50 percent of a worker’s previous wages. When lawmakers learned that states lacked the technology to calculate benefits precisely enough to replace each individual’s pay dollar for dollar, however, they adopted the $600 supplement instead as a rough arithmetical substitute. Even overshooting the mark in this way was not necessarily bad policy for a couple of months; indeed, it was progressive, since the largest benefits accrue to those who were in the lowest-paid jobs pre-crisis.

AD

AD

The Democratic House’s Heroes Act would extend the $600 supplement through January. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to let it lapse. What’s really needed is a policy geared to the likelihood that high unemployment, especially in the low-wage service sector, is here to stay, and holds those workers harmless for a longer term — while still making it worth their while to take job offers that gradually become available. One proposal, by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), would let people who accept jobs keep $450 of the $600 weekly benefit for some time. The Chicago economists suggest that the federal government provide its supplement in the form of a percentage of workers’ pre-layoff earnings, rather than a fixed dollar amount. This would approximate 100-percent wage replacement in most cases, they argue, without requiring expensive new technology.

Everyone has an interest in helping tens of millions of newly unemployed Americans maintain as much of their pre-crisis standard of living as possible. Encouraging them to rejoin the labor force as soon as possible is also in everyone’s interest — including workers themselves, who might otherwise suffer from loss of skills and social connections. Congress must work urgently on a bipartisan basis to strike the right balance.

Read more:

AD