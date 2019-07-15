The usual practice of congressional committee hearings obscures facts and issues. Five-minute question-and-answer periods, alternating between members of each party, following long-winded opening statements, obscure any possible narrative. As Donna F. Edwards suggested in her July 12 op-ed, “A four-corners plan for the Mueller hearing,” systematic questioning by staff counsel can bring focus, and there is precedent for such a procedure. Ms. Edwards’s proposal may spring from hostility to President Trump. I had hoped that now-former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), when he was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, would employ such a practice for the Hillary Clinton hearing; instead, she ran circles around their clown show.

Ms. Edwards is an admirable human being. I wish her well. Her policy views and mine have little overlap, but I wish she had won her 2016 Senate primary.

A. Warga, Vienna

