Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch as an associate Supreme Court justice in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Regarding the March 30 front-page article “Congress will get Mueller report by mid-April, Barr says”:

Attorney General William P. Barr has promised to provide Congress a redacted version of the Mueller report, withholding grand jury testimony, classified material to protect sources and methods, and possibly information that arguably is protected by executive privilege.

Members of the House and Senate Intelligence committees hold high-level clearances and should have the opportunity to read the second category of redactions. Perhaps they might invite senior members of the intelligence community to help them in their work.

The Supreme Court is the only body with the stature to make decisions about the third category of redactions.

As the baseball season has just begun, what better time to let Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. call the balls and strikes?

Ethan S. Burger, Washington