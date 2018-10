Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality in New York on Dec. 7, 2017. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The Oct. 3 editorial “Net neutrality is a national issue” got it right. Rather than states stepping in, Congress needs to step up, slam the brakes on this never-ending net- neutrality roller coaster and put in place permanent open-Internet rules that apply to every company interacting with consumers online. Spot on. Let’s go.

Jonathan Spalter, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of USTelecom.