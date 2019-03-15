Regarding the March 14 news article “Senate votes to end military support for operation in Yemen led by Saudis”:

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, both Virginia Democrats, did the right thing by voting to end our involvement in the war in Yemen. It is high time that Congress reclaimed its constitutional authority to determine when and where our country engages in war. The next step is to revoke the Authorization for Use of Military Force resolutions of 2001 and 2002 that handed a blank check to the president to engage us in endless wars around the globe. Our nation has tremendous resources, which give us tremendous power. Let us use that power to create the conditions for peace.

Margaret Fisher, Clifton