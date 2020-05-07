Congress’s twin responsibilities are to preserve and reform FISA, but due to disagreements among the House, Senate and President Trump — furious at the FBI for purportedly plotting against him — Congress has not. Key provisions of the law lapsed in March. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says reauthorizing FISA is one reason he brought the upper chamber back in session this week. We hope the Senate won’t miss this opportunity.

To be sure, the wiretap-warrant provisions of FISA at issue in the Page case are not up for renewal. Rather, what’s before Congress are a program that allows the government to obtain FISA warrants to collect phone records (but not the content of calls); a roving-wiretap provision that allows officials to follow a target across various cellphone providers; and eavesdropping on “lone wolf” terrorists outside established foreign organizations. The practical impact of all three is open to question; the government itself has acknowledged that the phone-record program’s costs may exceed its benefits, and the lone-wolf program has yet to be activated.

For that very reason, however, it’s important for Congress to show that it can update FISA in light of real-world results; for example, the phone-records program could probably be safely abolished. And since the potential for violations of privacy and civil liberties is not limited to cases like the one involving Mr. Page, it makes sense to legislate new safeguards and transparency in any and all portions of FISA that need it.

There is bipartisan agreement on both these points, which is why the House was able to pass a bill with some reforms earlier this year. The Senate could not act because Mr. McConnell and his leadership team, who, along with Attorney General William P. Barr, had decided to support the House bill, were thwarted by some last-minute Twitter objections from Mr. Trump. Reservations also came from Democratic and Republican reformers who want to see even broader changes to FISA than the House enacted. They can and should get the opportunity to make their case on the Senate floor, soon, and then Congress as a whole should rescue FISA from legal limbo.

