Regarding the June 12 news article “Lawmakers berated over 9/11 fund”:

Kudos to Jon Stewart and 9/11 responder Luis Alvarez and his colleagues for excoriating Congress for refusing to extend a compensation fund for these brave men and women that is set to expire in December 2020. It would seem to be a slam-dunk decision by any decent human being to renew the funds used to treat these heroic Americans. Like in Rome, Congress fiddles while 9/11 responders are getting sick and dying before their time. What sort of people are we electing to Congress who are so bereft of compassion and empathy for some of our bravest and noblest Americans? Now that a committee has backed extending the fund, the full House should, too, when it comes up for a vote.

John Glaser, Alexandria