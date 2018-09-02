Regarding the Aug. 30 news article “Trump defends response to deadly hurricane in Puerto Rico”:

Amid the swirl of partisan controversy surrounding Trumpian behavior and the awaited Mueller report, and the “buck stops here” mantra of President Harry S. Truman, it is increasingly clear that the occupant of the White House has not fulfilled his oath of office (to protect and defend the Constitution — and, by extension, its citizens).

The administration’s ineffectual response to the hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico was responsible for greater loss of life. Combined with the immoral policy on refugees crossing our borders and the separation of children from their parents — causing irreparable harm — and the disenfranchisement of millions of families unable to have access to health care (greater morbidity and mortality) because of assaults on the Affordable Care Act without thoughtful replacement, the end result of these policies has been loss of life. The death toll from the hurricane damage in Puerto Rico is in and of itself unconscionable.

It is well past time for Congress to exercise its independence and demonstrate moral clarity to initiate proceedings of impeachment — or risk diminishing its constitutional authority and making a mockery of its place in our three-branch governmental system. What happened to doing the right thing for the right reason? The Mueller report will be what it will be, but the verdict is apparent to anyone who wants to look.

Raymond Coleman, Potomac