It may not be entirely fair to blame the Trump administration for the idea of charging to hold events on the Mall [“To the Park Service, a resounding no,” Editorial, Sept. 20]. The National Park Service has for many years exploited its natural-resource-protection mission to justify restricting public use of this cultural icon — a very monument to democracy.

As he has with other enemies of responsible populism, President Trump has simply given the NPS license to exercise its worst instincts. Congress should seriously consider assigning management of the Mall to another agency with a more balanced agenda.

Thomas F. King, Silver Spring