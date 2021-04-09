Now comes Mr. DeJoy with a 10-year plan to fix the Postal Service — and many Democrats, still fuming over last year’s events, are in no mood to listen. Several in the House have already unveiled a bill — sardonically named for the postmaster general — to block his proposals. Others believe that what the Postal Service really needs is for President Biden to appoint new board members who will get rid of Mr. DeJoy.
Whether he stays or goes, though, reality won’t change: The Postal Service has a busted business model and $160 billion in unfunded liabilities and debt. Pumping in more taxpayer money, on top of the $10 billion provided last year, could buy time, but not much else. The Postal Service needs a dose of the medicine that helped financially stressed entities such as General Motors and Puerto Rico: financial relief in return for structural reform.
Mr. DeJoy’s plan offers such a prescription. The financial relief consists of ending a mandatory $6 billion annual postal retiree health benefit prepayment while shifting retirees’ health care to Medicare, plus recalculating the Postal Service’s arcane legacy obligations to the Civil Service Retirement System — total savings, $58 billion. Structural reforms include more freedom to charge customers the full cost of mail service and more movement of letters and packages via Postal Service-controlled trucks rather than aircraft belonging to third parties. Mr. DeJoy says the Postal Service could break even by fiscal 2023 even as it invests billions in upgrades such as a planned replacement of its decrepit delivery-truck fleet.
Critics cast this as a plan to charge more for slower mail; and, indeed, delivery-time targets for about three of every 10 first-class pieces would increase from three to as many as five days. But the Postal Service hasn’t regularly been meeting its targets since long before Mr. DeJoy’s time anyway; business mailers probably should pay more than the effectively subsidized rates they currently enjoy.
There is no painless-for-everyone option. Mr. DeJoy’s plan is moderate relative to previous ones: He would neither eliminate Saturday delivery nor challenge collective-bargaining rules that postal unions cherish. The shift of retiree health to Medicare has bipartisan support in Congress; Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) pushed a similar measure through his House committee in 2017.
The Postal Service is indeed a vital institution, as its defenders in Congress say. Yet beneath the often lofty rhetoric is an unlovely political reality: Special interest groups that profit from the postal status quo dominate Congress. Denying Mr. DeJoy’s plan a fair hearing would certainly be a defeat for him — but not necessarily a victory for the public.
