President Trump’s candidates for the Supreme Court have been much in the news; his appointments to lower federal courts not so much. There are about 2,000 administrative law judges who are not appointed by the president. Marilyn Zahm, in her July 19 Thursday Opinion essay, “Take this executive order personally,” warned that President Trump’s Executive Order 13843 will abolish the current requirement that administrative law judges have at least seven years of litigation experience and take a six-part examination conducted by the Office of Personnel Management. She wrote, “Now, as a result of the president’s executive order, an agency that wants to employ an ALJ can recruit any attorney regardless of skill or experience. Competence and impartiality apparently are no longer essential; cronyism and political interference will no longer be taboo.”

By this executive order, the administration is empowering bureaucrats and political appointees. Ms. Zahm suggested that if the White House does not reverse the order, Congress should block its implementation. I agree.

Leroy Leslie Hamilton, Silver Spring