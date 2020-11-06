And yet there was an unfortunate whiff of complacency in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s remarks after the unemployment report. “I think it reinforces the argument that I’ve been making for the last few months, that something smaller — rather than throwing another $3 trillion at this issue — is more appropriate,” he said. This might suggest that Mr. McConnell (R-Ky.) has his sights set on a lame-duck session measure no larger than the $500 billion package he offered before the election, whereas economic experts generally think more than that will be needed. We preferred the more urgent — and conciliatory — tone Mr. McConnell had struck just two days earlier, when he suggested that another package should be “job one” when Congress returns and that more aid for state and local governments could be part of a deal with the Democratic House.

For Democrats, the prospect of cutting a smaller-than-desirable deal with Mr. McConnell presents brutal dilemmas, both politically and substantively. If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was betting that she would have more leverage to get a larger deal after a Democratic sweep of the House and Senate, she has lost that gamble, since Republicans gained in the House and the GOP may have kept the Senate. Even with Joe Biden in the White House, her ability to maximize aid to the economy would not necessarily be much greater in early 2021 than it is now. Furthermore, one key issue that divided the parties — aid for election administration — is now moot, even if events have probably proved Democrats correct that state and local government could have used more funds for that, too.

AD

AD

Households and small businesses need additional help; indeed, certain lifelines that were created by the Cares Act, such as supplemental unemployment benefits and a federal moratorium on evictions, already have expired. Others, such as a suspension of student loan payments, end Dec. 31. Joblessness remains disproportionately concentrated in lower-wage leisure and hospitality workers, an argument for aid targeting those sectors. If states and local governments don’t get help, they will have to make cuts that will further damage the economy. Mr. McConnell should think more expansively of what the economy needs; Democrats, meanwhile, should show flexibility in negotiations with him and the Trump administration. They can rejoin the issue next year, but a lot of people need help now.

Read more:

AD