The Dec. 18 editorial “Undermining Obamacare” asserted that by repealing the health insurance tax, a $100 billion tax that hits nearly every health insurance market, including Medicaid, Congress undermined the Affordable Care Act because the tax “served legitimate health-market policy goals.” The assertion that the tax is a “partial rebate” to the federal government for expanded business doesn’t make sense in the context of the tax’s impact on Medicaid, a federal-state partnership that helps our most vulnerable populations. The law clearly states that the tax must be built into the reimbursement rate for Medicaid managed care, and because more than 75 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries are enrolled in managed-care plans, the tax essentially moves money from state Medicaid programs into federal coffers.