The Feb. 20 editorial “Don’t stand idly by, Congress” missed a compelling reason Congress should vote on rescinding President Trump’s emergency declaration. A joint resolution could materially impact subsequent court proceedings, eliminating traditional deference to the president and shifting the burden of proof onto the Trump administration.

Justice Robert H. Jackson’s framework in Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer reviews presidential authority in three categories: Presidents act at the apex of their power when authority has been granted by Congress; authority is at its nadir when Congress has expressly disapproved or forbidden the president’s action; and presidents operate in an uncertain “twilight” when Congress has not acted. The National Emergencies Act contains a broad delegation, so the status quo invites a “category one” review and almost certain affirmation of presidential prerogative.

A joint resolution rescinding the emergency declaration, even if vetoed, would make congressional disapproval official and explicit. The Trump administration could claim only authority that is the president’s inherently and inviolably. Re-appropriating funds to a border wall would almost surely lose under this analysis.

A joint resolution should not be characterized as a political, symbolic vote because of a likely veto. Supreme Court review could hinge on congressional intent, and a joint resolution is the mechanism for establishing it.

Ross Wiener, Chevy Chase