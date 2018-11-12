Regarding the Nov. 8 news article “Democrats ready new gavels to scrutinize president”:

Congressional Democrats have made it clear they intend to investigate the Trump administration, with President Trump responding that Republicans might retaliate by investigating House Democrats, although it is unclear whether that is to be done by the administration or just the Senate. That response shows, unsurprisingly, a misunderstanding and defiance of the Constitution. Congressional oversight of the executive branch was assumed by the framers of the Constitution and formally recognized by the Supreme Court more than 90 years ago, with Congress’s use of its contempt power recognized almost 200 years ago. It is a means of both keeping the administration in check and determining what new legislation might be needed.

Regarding counterthreats to House representatives investigating possibly the most corrupt administration in U.S. history, the Constitution is more explicit: “for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.” Anyone who thinks that does not cover congressional hearings might ask those victimized during such hearings related to the Red Scare.

Paul H. Blackman, Arlington

President Trump overplayed his hand in firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions [“Sessions’s transformative tenure eclipsed by Trump’s fury,” news, Nov. 8]. Democrats were divided on how aggressively to go after Mr. Trump once they take control of the House on Jan. 3. But Mr. Trump’s apparent effort to handcuff special counsel Robert S. Mueller III with a new boss is a big gift to hard-nosed Democrats who want to use the full power of House investigative committees to probe Mr. Trump. The more limits put on Mr. Mueller, the more we can expect retaliation — House investigations into not only alleged collusion with Russia but also infringement of the emoluments clause, obstruction of justice, shady real estate deals, etc.

Mr. Trump presents a target-rich environment. Maybe we will even finally get to see his tax returns — under power of a House committee subpoena.

Brad Swanson, Vienna

In their Nov. 8 op-ed, former attorneys general William P. Barr, Edwin Meese III and Michael B. Mukasey praised former attorney general Jeff Sessions for lifting the country out of an Obama-era crime wave [“Thank you for your work, Mr. Sessions”]. But there was no crime wave. In 1992, the last year of George H.W. Bush’s presidency, crime was historically high, with 9.3 murders and non-negligent manslaughters and 5,661 offenses per 100,000 people. By 2016, the crime rate had been cut roughly in half. For every year that President Barack Obama was in office, crime and incarceration rates declined. Many factors contributed to this decline, but the draconian practice of locking people up en masse did not. Smarter data-driven policing, combined with a better economy, helped drive the crime decline.

Violence did spike in some cities in 2015 and 2016. But while this trend reversed in 2017 and 2018, it would be a mistake to credit the federal government. No attorney general can control national crime trends, and certainly not in just 21 months. The Justice Department controls a fraction of the nation’s police, prosecutes a small percentage of murders and oversees about 1 of every 8 inmates. Smarter enforcement by local police and prosecutors nationwide deserves credit.

When public trust is high, witnesses cooperate with police to solve serious crimes. When it is low, they don’t, and murder and robbery become harder to prosecute. Mr. Sessions treated incarceration as a one-size-fits-all solution and tried to end federal oversight of troubled police offices. We deserve better.

James E. Johnson, New York

The writer was treasury undersecretary

from 1998 to 2000 and is a senior fellow at

the Brennan Center for Justice.

William P. Barr, Edwin Meese III and Michael B. Mukasey thanked and praised ousted U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions for his service and success during his two years at the helm of the Justice Department. Included in their list of Mr. Sessions’s successes was the goal of reducing drug overdose deaths.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures, the U.S. death total from drug overdoses in 2017 hit a high of 72,306, with opioid deaths reaching a high of 49,068. These numbers are tens of thousands higher than they were just a few years back. Help me understand what “success” consists of when evaluating Mr. Sessions’s tenure.

David Drown, Ellicott City