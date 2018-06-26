George F. Will, in his June 24 op-ed, “Vote against the GOP this November,” characterized congressional Republicans as the “president’s poodles,” but his larger point that legislators’ powers “over many decades and under both parties” have been “improvidently delegated to presidents” is not constitutionally accurate.

Congress’s Article I legislative powers cannot be “delegated” to another branch of government; rather, those powers have been unconstitutionally divested. If Congress doesn’t jealously guard its powers, it’s the judiciary’s duty to strike down the executive branch’s exercise of those legislative powers.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

The writer is a constitutional and appellate lawyer.