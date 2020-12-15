There’s plenty not to like about the two bills under discussion: a $748 billion measure covering major economic, educational and public health needs, and a $160 billion measure coupling aid to state and local governments with covid-related litigation protection for business. Their total size, $908 billion, probably falls short of the optimum amount needed to assure recovery through 2021. We would have preferred at least modest direct cash payments to low-income households, which have borne the brunt of layoffs. Taking state and local money and litigation relief out of the main bill represents a failure of compromise on issues that should have been resolvable, but that got caught up in a struggle between core partisan interest groups: tort lawyers for the Democrats and businesses for the GOP.

Yet, sometimes, politics has to be about not letting the best be the enemy of the good, and this is one of those times, as senior Democratic leaders such as House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) indicated in recent statements suggesting that they would accept at least the $748 billion bill. It will, after all, fund such vital needs as a continuation of emergency unemployment insurance benefits, including a $300 per week supplemental payment; covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution; $82 billion for schools; and small business relief to the tune of $300 billion. It also will extend forbearance on student loan payments and a moratorium on evictions that would otherwise expire on Jan. 31.

Amid the agony of rising covid-19 infections and deaths, and tension over President Trump’s increasingly wild refusal to acknowledge electoral reality, there is nevertheless a basis for hope. Effective vaccines are on the way. Though there is enormous suffering in the country, workers and businesses have weathered the crisis better than many expected when the pandemic began. Congress now has the opportunity to build a bridge to the post-covid economy and, in the process, validate optimism about its basic capacity to govern. It is a job that should have been done long ago, of course. But here’s another rule of pragmatic politics: better late than never.