Yet that’s not what the latest version of the bill reportedly does. It extends the payments to couples earning as much as $150,000 per year, at a rate of $600 per individual. And it pays for this, in part, by cutting a planned 16-week extension of emergency unemployment insurance programs to 10 weeks — even though unemployment insurance by definition benefits only people who have suffered economic hardship due to the recession, and does so, probably, more than a one-shot $600 payment. It would be hard to imagine a less progressive set of priorities, yet it seems to be part of Republicans’ price for a bill. Democrats should resist paying it as hard as they can.
Meanwhile, Republicans led by Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) injected a proposal to curtail the Federal Reserve’s “lender of last resort” powers under a statute known as Section 13(3). The Fed drew on this emergency authority to devise broad new credit programs when the 2008 Great Recession hit, and again in March at the onset of the pandemic. In the latter case, the Fed did so with express congressional support, in the form of $454 billion in capital from the Cares Act. This intervention effectively shored up credit markets — so much so that most of the $454 billion remained uncommitted as of last month and, in part due to Mr. Toomey’s insistence, has gone back to the treasury for use in the very stimulus bill currently under discussion.
Not satisfied with that, however, Mr. Toomey wants to prohibit the Fed from again using its Section 13(3) powers to create programs such as the ones it established with Cares Act funds in 2020. Mr. Toomey says his goal is not to hamstring the Biden administration — as Democrats charge — but to prevent the central bank from end-running Congress’s control of fiscal policy. The Fed could, in theory, abuse Section 13(3), though it hardly appears to have done that this year; its most aggressive foray into direct subsidy of private business, the Main Street Lending Program, supported only a tiny fraction of its $600 billion budget and ends Dec. 31. Given all the uncertainties surrounding the country’s economic needs, it would be unwise to truncate the Fed’s powers.
