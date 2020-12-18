The coronavirus bailout: What you need to read

This week:

On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced two relief bills. The first is a $748 billion package that includes new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that received broad bipartisan support. The second — and more divisive — measure includes $160 billion in aid for state and local government and the liability shield, which could offer companies protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

On Wednesday, congressional leaders introduced a $900 billion relief package that would include a second round of stimulus checks. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed including $600 stimulus checks in the package last week, but Democrats opposed the measure then, because the White House also wanted to slash unemployment aid.

Congress must pass a spending bill by midnight Friday to avoid a government shutdown. This comes after President Trump signed a one-week spending measure.

Trump wanted to issue $2,000 stimulus checks, but was talked out of it by White House aides.

Lawmakers are gambling that pressure from a looming government shutdown will push Congress to pass a stimulus package.

What’s in the $908 billion economic relief proposal?

A Washington Post analysis found that 45 of the 50 biggest U.S. companies have turned a profit since March.

Nearly 80 percent of Americans received a stimulus check earlier this year.

