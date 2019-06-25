The new report by U.N. special rapporteur Agnes Callamard confirms clearly the CIA’s findings that the brutally murderous attack on The Post’s noble and principled journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated and is linked to the terrorizing dictator of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman [“U.N. report offers new details in Khashoggi killing,” front page, June 20].

From this moment on, it becomes clear that the consequences for the Saudi crown prince for this crime, in synergy with the crimes of the war on Yemen, the poorest nation of the Middle East, must be swift and severe.

Furthermore, the sordid behavior of our shamelessly unpresidential president, who has continued to make “deals” with the murderous power structure of one of the world’s most dangerous state actors of terrorism, must also have severe and swift consequences. Our Founding Fathers would probably never have fathomed that one of our presidents could sink as low and get away with it.

President Trump (and Jared Kushner) must cease and desist all business with Saudi Arabia.

Alfred Gluecksmann, Silver Spring

