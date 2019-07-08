In his July 3 Wednesday Opinion column, “It’s Trump’s actions with dictators that matter,” Marc A. Thiessen defended conservatives’ disregard of President Trump’s sometimes literal embrace of authoritarian leaders by contrasting the “actions” of his administration with those of former president Barack Obama. Even if we stipulated the accuracy of that narrative, I found it an inadequate analysis. Mr. Thiessen posed the question, “Why are [conservatives] not angry with Trump?” — but he overlooked the obvious answer: because they are afraid of him and his itchy Twitter-finger. The fear that Mr. Trump inspires, among elected and unelected Republican officials, is directly related to the same authoritarian impulse that he demonstrates so often: not just in foreign relations but also in domestic matters, beginning with encouraging the disgraceful chant “Lock her up,” and continuing with his sustained hostility to essential democratic institutions such as the press and judiciary.

Republicans have trained themselves, apparently, to ignore the elephant wrecking the room; Mr. Thiessen dismisses Mr. Trump’s public performance as “words” rather than “actions.” But a president’s words are powerful and important. The fear they inspire in tame conservatives tells us so.

Clare Wolfowitz, Chevy Chase

Read more letters to the editor.