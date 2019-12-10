Recall then-President George W. Bush had a go at much the same with “compassionate conservatism.” No one knew quite what it was, but it sounded good, as though the president really cared. Perhaps he did. But I would argue that the truth was much closer to what then-Prime Minister Tony Blair said to the British Parliament in 2005: “The only difference between compassionate conservatism and conservatism is that under compassionate conservatism they tell you they’re not going to help you, but they’re really sorry about it.”