Any drunk running up a big bar bill on an overextended credit card at 3 a.m. will certainly help boost District sales tax collections. But if he were instead safely home in bed, he’d be healthier and more productive at his own job the next day, boosting the economy in that way. He’d also be less likely to lose his job, go broke, become an alcoholic or drug addict, end up living in a tent under a bridge, or being savagely preyed upon by soulless criminals.
So unless the mayor’s study projects costs for additional police investigations and overtime, more criminal prosecutions and public defenders in our already crowded courts, significant increases in ambulance runs and emergency room care, and rising substance abuse and homelessness, it can’t be considered objective and shouldn’t be taken seriously by Metro’s board or anyone else.
Darren McKinney, Washington